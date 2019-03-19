A promise to pay it forward: Mom and daughter who fled communism find purpose in nursing

Today, Thao is walking in her mom's footsteps, caring for newborns in the NICU. It's her own way of saying thank you and a life more than her mom could've ever hoped or dreamed for. “When I set foot in the U.S. land, I whispered into her ear, my then 17-month-old daughter, 'We promised you an excellent education and a caring heart to embrace love and give love," said Thanh. "My dream [has] come true.”