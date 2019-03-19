Morning Weather Update from, Meteorologist Dylan Smith

Thursday, we are expecting starting temperatures to be in the upper 40s and to warm into the lower 60s by the afternoon. Rain chances are expected to increase with thunderstorm chances for the western counties and southeastern New Mexico in the afternoon. These chances are expecting to continue through the overnight hours and into the next day. Friday, we are expecting low temperatures to be in the lower 50s and highs to be in the lower 60s. Starting in the morning, we are anticipating widespread thunderstorm and rain chances throughout the day and overnight hours for our central and eastern counties. Try to enjoy the nice weather conditions for the next few days because you are going to want to have a rain jacket the second half of this week.