Morning Weather Update from, Meteorologist Dylan Smith

Good morning West Texas! Today, we are expecting starting temperature to be around 40 degrees and to warm up into the upper 60s by this afternoon. This is expected to be the day with the best conditions outside for the rest of this week. Tomorrow, we are looking for temperatures to be in the lower 40s and to warm up to around 60 degrees by the afternoon. Starting in the afternoon, we are seeing chances of some light showers to occur in the Permian Basin, eastern counties, and southeastern New Mexico, but these should not have much accumulation.
Thursday, we are expecting starting temperatures to be in the upper 40s and to warm into the lower 60s by the afternoon. Rain chances are expected to increase with thunderstorm chances for the western counties and southeastern New Mexico in the afternoon. These chances are expecting to continue through the overnight hours and into the next day. Friday, we are expecting low temperatures to be in the lower 50s and highs to be in the lower 60s. Starting in the morning, we are anticipating widespread thunderstorm and rain chances throughout the day and overnight hours for our central and eastern counties. Try to enjoy the nice weather conditions for the next few days because you are going to want to have a rain jacket the second half of this week.
