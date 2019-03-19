Little Caesars’ bacon-wrapped deep dish pizza back on menu

(WTOL) - There is a widespread and popular theory that bacon makes everything better.
Little Caesars is setting out to prove that theory by bringing back their $12 bacon-wrapped deep dish pizza.
The pizza chain took their Deep!Deep! Dish large pizza up a notch by wrapping the crust with 3.5 feet of bacon three years ago.
Then there’s more bacon as well as pepperoni on top of the pizza, in case you didn’t have enough meat.
You can now enjoy this creation again, as it is back on the menu for a limited time, according to USA Today.
Those daring enough could try to tackle the 3,410-calorie pizza by themselves, but we’d suggest bringing some friends along for the ride.
