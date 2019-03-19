Howard County Commissioners to discuss I-27 expansion

HOWARD COUNTY, TX (KWES) - Howard County Commissioners will be discussing the possibility of I-27′s expansion into Howard County.
The meeting to discuss this expansion, among other items on the agenda, will take place at 3:30 p.m. on March 20 in the third flour courtroom of the Howard County Courthouse.
TxDOT has been looking into the possibility of expanding I-27 for some time and have been hoping to perform a study concerning the road.
I-27 only exists within Texas at this time and stretches from Lubbock to Amarillo. This extension would allow it to reach the Mexican border and possibly up to Denver, Colorado.
The extension of the road would also make Big Spring home to two interstate highways. Big Spring would be in the company of five other Texas cities who have intersecting highways within their communities.
