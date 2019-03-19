Evening Weather with Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

High temperatures for the first official day of Spring will be in the upper 50s to low 60s, about 10 degrees below average for this time of the year. The attention then turns to the rest of the week, when rain chances will increase due to a low pressure system tracking in from the west. Thursday, showers and storms will mainly be in our western areas, as much of the Permian Basin will be dry. The moisture will move east as we head into Friday, as we;ll see our best chance of showers and storms in the Permian Basin.