Evening Weather with Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

Today is the last full day of winter, but it has definitely felt like Spring as high temps has risen into the 60s and even some low 70s with plenty of sunshine. However, we are expecting a weak cold front to make it's way through the region during the overnight hours and into early Wednesday morning. This will not be a major weather-maker, but it will bring slightly cooler temperatures, increased cloud-cover, and a very small chance pf a few showers to the Permian Basin.
High temperatures for the first official day of Spring will be in the upper 50s to low 60s, about 10 degrees below average for this time of the year. The attention then turns to the rest of the week, when rain chances will increase due to a low pressure system tracking in from the west. Thursday, showers and storms will mainly be in our western areas, as much of the Permian Basin will be dry. The moisture will move east as we head into Friday, as we;ll see our best chance of showers and storms in the Permian Basin.
Most of the storms that do develop look as though they will stay below severe limits, but it is not out of the question some could become marginally severe with damaging straight line winds and small hail the main threats. We’ll update you with the latest as this forecast becomes a bit more clear. Rainfall may linger into Saturday morning, before clearing out in the afternoon.
