Ellen Noël Art Museum invites public to participate in Community Art Day

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Community Art Day will be Saturday, March 23 at the Ellen Noël Art Museum from 1:30 P.M. to 3:30 P.M.
The Museum encourages bringing the whole family to experience different hands-on art stations.
The Ellen Noël Art Museum is known for its active exhibitions schedule and outstanding education programming for all ages.
As a non-profit organization, the Museum receives its funding from memberships, donations, grants, fundraising events and interest income from an endowment fund.
Over 200 volunteers annually serve the Museum in many capacities, ensuring that the Museum’s programming remains dynamic, vital and responsive to community needs.
