Texas A&M-Commerce football players robbed and shot on Spring Break vacation in Miami

MIAMI — Two Texas A&M-Commerce football players were robbed and shot while on Spring Break in South Florida, police say.
Miami police said Jay Bias and Xavier Morris, both linebackers on the football team, were robbed at gunpoint and then shot just before 5:30 a.m. Saturday.
Both student-athletes were taken to a Miami area hospital in stable condition, according to MPD.
"Our families are so grateful for the outpouring of support and prayers that continue for Jay and Xavier,” read a joint statement from the families Monday morning. “As they continue their remarkable progress and recovery from this unthinkable act of violence, we ask everyone to please respect our families and our focus on their support and recovery, as they are both clinically stable.”
In a statement released late Saturday night the university said that head football coach David Bailiff and athletics director Tim McMurray were en route to Florida to be with the students and their families.
Texas A&M-Commerce’s athletics department partnered with the Lone Star Conference and the NCAA to launch a GoFundMe page aimed at raising funds to cover medical expenses related to the shooting. The university pledged that all money raised would go directly to the families.
An investigation into the shooting was ongoing.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.