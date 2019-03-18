Sunday Evening Weather Update

Beginning Wednesday morning, a cold front will push in from the north, and will try to squeeze some showers out of it, but at the very least, we'll see increasing cloud cover. Temperatures have been trending down on Wednesday, and the current forecast might need to go lower as fronts like these have constantly made it further south than models have suggested over and over this winter. Fittingly, Wednesday is the first day of Spring, but it will feel the least springlike this week.