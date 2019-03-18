Sunday Evening Weather Update

Good evening everyone! Hope you had a great weekend and a fun Saint Patrick's Day! Partly to mostly sunny skies dominated the day and it looks like our high at Midland International was a comfortable 63. Still a bit below normal for this time of year, we should be in the 70s, but it felt nice with the sunshine and blue skies.
Overnight we'll be slightly warmer than we were last night, but still chilly in the 30s so don't forget a jacket tomorrow morning. Afternoon highs will likely be a touch cooler with more in the way of clouds, but still some sun peaking through in the afternoon. We will be monitoring a chance of some showers, mainly to our south and west tomorrow. Impacts will be low and rain amounts will be pretty small, but don't be surprised to see some light showers around.
Things will rebound nicely on Tuesday with clearing skies and warmer temperatures, getting into the mid 60s and some spots flirting with the 70s. Get out and enjoy it, because we will see rain chances increase Tuesday onward.
Beginning Wednesday morning, a cold front will push in from the north, and will try to squeeze some showers out of it, but at the very least, we'll see increasing cloud cover. Temperatures have been trending down on Wednesday, and the current forecast might need to go lower as fronts like these have constantly made it further south than models have suggested over and over this winter. Fittingly, Wednesday is the first day of Spring, but it will feel the least springlike this week.
Thursday and Friday will both see better rain chances, with possibly a dry line setting up Friday afternoon. Details are still a bit messy, but we could see some showers/thundershowers both days, with the best chance coming later Friday into Saturday. At this time, anything severe looks very unlikely. Hope y’all have a great start to the work week!
