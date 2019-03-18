Sully the service dog honored with 2019 AKC Paw of Courage

"It's an honor for America's VetDogs to accept the AKC's Paw of Courage Award on behalf of Sully," says President and CEO John Miller, America's VetDogs. "America's VetDogs is very proud of Sully and his service to President Bush. Sully is a wonderful example of all of the service dogs that we provide to our nations veterans and we look forward to him continuing his mission at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center."