Fabian is accused of murdering Sul Ross Student Zuzu Verk

Robert Fabian head to pre-trial
Robert Fabian (Foto de Fichaje: El Departamento de Policia de Alpine)
By Victor Blanco | March 18, 2019 at 2:59 PM CDT - Updated March 18 at 2:59 PM

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Robert Fabian, accused of murdering Sul Ross Student Zuzu Verk, will attend a pre-trial Tuesday.

Fabian was originally scheduled for a hearing in February but it was canceled.

Fabian was arrested for tampering with a corpse but later charged with Verk’s murder.

Zuzu Verk (right) was Robert Fabian's on-and-off girlfriend. (Source: Facebook)
A border patrol agent found Verk’s body outside of alpine.

According to arrest warrants, Fabian told investigators the couple got into a heated argument the night Verk was last seen.

