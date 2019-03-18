Robert Fabian head to pre-trial

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Robert Fabian, accused of murdering Sul Ross Student Zuzu Verk, will attend a pre-trial Tuesday.
Fabian was originally scheduled for a hearing in February but it was canceled.
Fabian was arrested for tampering with a corpse but later charged with Verk’s murder.
A border patrol agent found Verk’s body outside of alpine.
According to arrest warrants, Fabian told investigators the couple got into a heated argument the night Verk was last seen.
