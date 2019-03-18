Ore-OMG: IHOP has Oreo pancakes for a limited time only

(WTOL) - IHOP has some great dessert pancake options; from Cupcake pancakes to New York Cheesecake pancakes, there’s no shortage of options to satisfy your sweet tooth.
But this time, the pancake restaurant has outdone itself with their new limited-time creation: OREO Oh My Goodness pancakes.
The pancakes are filled with OREO cookie pieces, topped with more cookie pieces, cupcake icing and whipped cream, according to IHOP’s website.
But what’s even cooler about these pancakes is the story behind them.
This OREO-inspired creation was made by Kid Chef Brody, a six-year-old with a love of Boston sports teams.
Brody was born with a rare condition that caused some of his organs to be on the outside of his body. After multiple surgeries, Brody is on the road to recovery, according to IHOP’s website.
$1 from the sale of every stack of OREO Oh My Goodness pancakes benefits IHOP’s charity partners.
You can enjoy a full order of four pancakes for $8 or a side order two pancakes for $4. Or if you’re feeling really adventurous, make the pancakes a combo with eggs, hash browns and a side of meat.
The only thing wrong with this deal is that it’s not permanently on the menu.
Get them while you can!
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.