On-air leak revealed UT women’s basketball NCAA Tournament match-up prematurely

AUSTIN, Texas — Act surprised during the Women's NCAA Tournament bracket selection show Monday evening on ESPN.
That may be the best advice to the UT women's basketball fans and the members of the Texas women's basketball team.
During a discussion with Dick Vitale about the Men’s NCAA Tournament bracket, which was revealed on Sunday, ESPN U accidentally placed the graphics of the Women’s NCAA Tournament match-ups and regionals on the screen.
If these match-ups and regional assignments are true, Texas will be the seventh seed in the Portland, Oregon region and will face the 10 seed, Indiana, on the campus of the University of Oregon in Eugene, Oregon. That first-round game will take place on Friday, if the leak is accurate.
Karen Aston's Longhorns are 23-9 overall after being eliminated in the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament in Oklahoma City over a week ago.
The Women’s NCAA selection show was scheduled to begin on ESPN Monday evening at 6 p.m. That has changed to 4 p.m. on ESPN2, possibly due to the leak.
