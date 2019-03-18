Morning Weather Update from, Meteorologist Dylan Smith

Good Morning everyone! This morning, we are expecting starting temperatures to be in the upper 30s and to warm into the lower 60s by this afternoon. We are looking at a slight chance for some light showers headed into the far western counties this morning and this afternoon. This should not be much, but you will probably want a rain coat as you head out this morning in that area. Tomorrow, we are expecting temperatures to start in the lower 40s and to warm into the mid 60s by that afternoon.
Wednesday, we are looking for temperatures to start in the low 40s and to warm into the lower 60s in the afternoon. During the over night hours, we are expecting a slow moving cold front to move across the area. This could bring rain chances across the area through the overnight hours and through the next day. Thursday, we are anticipating temperatures to start in the mid 40s and warm into the upper 60s. The chance for rain increases throughout the day and is more likely to be widespread throughout West Texas. You will still want a warm coat this morning and a rain coat later on in the week.
