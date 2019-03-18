Midland County DA’s Environmental Enforcement Unit tracking illegal dumping

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Midland County District Attorney’s Environmental Enforcement Unit is ready to ramp up their efforts to keep the county clean.
The agency was established in October and is still in the process of accumulating all needed equipment such as marked vehicles and investigation tools.
The head of the EEU, Tim Telck, expects his department to be fully equipped by the end of March.
The EEU is made up of 3 peace officers that investigate and enforce state laws on illegal dumping, and the state’s health and water codes.
“We deal with thinks like water pollution to septic leaks to leaks from oil field waste tanks, and we’re also enforcing sections of the health code for public safety,” said Telck.
Telck also acknowledged on of the county’s most commonly used illegal dump sites located near the intersection of CR 1230 and CR 130.
“We have our work cut out for us, and we’re gonna have our hands full for a while, but once we get everything up and running, and everybody trained, we’re hoping to make a big impact," said Telck.
If you have a tip for the EEU you can reach out to them at www.co.midland.tx.us.
