Keep Midland Beautiful holding community cleanup day for Don’t Mess with Texas Trash-off

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Keep Midland Beautiful is holding its Annual Spring Community Cleanup Day for the Don’t Mess with Texas Trash-off.
The trash-off is part of an effort to help prevent litter and keep Texas roadsides free of trash.
The cleanup effort encourages individuals and groups to sign up and clean public areas that need attention such as schools, roadways, office areas and parks. KMB will provide all the supplies needed to clean.
Beautification efforts such as planting trees and removing graffiti are supported under this initiative.
Th effort will culminate in the annual community cleanup day, which will fall on April 6. KMB will also hold an appreciation luncheon for those who clean up.
Outside of the cleanup day, those who would like to help can sign up to clean a spot through May 31. In addition, those who sign up by March 18 will receive a free t-shirt.
For more information or to sign up, you can click here.
