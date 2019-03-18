Feeling Lucky? Lucky Charms Is Giving Away 15,000 Boxes Of Rainbow And Unicorn Marshmallows

MINNEAPOLIS, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucky Charms announced today the return of the Lucky Charms Marshmallow Only Promotion, awarding 15,000 limited-edition boxes of marshmallow only cereal to fans across the country. The brand first unveiled the promotion in 2015 by granting ten winners their very own box of Lucky Charms Marshmallow Only, and then again in 2017 expanding to a 10,000-box giveaway. After overwhelming success and enthusiasm following the first two campaigns, Lucky Charms is bringing back the promotion for the third time – now with an exciting twist: boxes will be filled with rainbow and unicorn marshmallows.