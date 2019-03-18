Evening Weather with Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

Hope you enjoyed the nice weather over the weekend! We've started out the new work week with relatively pleasant weather, although high temps are still around 5-10 degrees below average for this time of the year. A few light showers/drizzle will be possible in the Trans Pecos and mountainous locations, but impacts will likely be very minimal.
Tonight will be another chilly one, as we'll see temperatures fall into the upper 30s and low 40s. But if you have any outdoor plans this week, Tuesday will be the day to do them as we'll see bright sunny skies with high temperatures rising into the mid to upper 60s. Some areas would even hit that 70 degree mark!
Wednesday and Thursday will be cooler as more clouds stream into the region. High temps will be near 60, and we’ll also see slight rain chances, with better chances as you go west across the viewing area. Rain chances improve significantly Thursday and Friday as an upper level low pressure system treks across the area. We’ll likely see a few thunderstorms with this system. Severe thunderstorms look unlikely at this time, but cannot be ruled out.
