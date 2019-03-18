Clinics help provide free legal advice for veterans in need

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - If you are a veteran in need of legal help but can’t afford it, Texas Lawyers for Texas Veterans is here to assist.
The organization will be holding a series of clinics where veterans who are unable to afford legal help can meet with a volunteer attorney and receive free civil legal advice.
Cases that people can receive advice on include child support and custody, divorce, real estate, veteran’s benefits and wills and estate planning.
There will be two March dates with the first being March 21 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the George H. O’Brien Jr. VA Medical Center in Big Spring. The second will be on March 26 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas office in Midland.
Applicants must be financially available to obtain free legal help to participate in these clinics. Additionally appointments are required and applicants must be pre-screened.
To make an appointment or for more information you can call 432-686-0647, extension 5503.
If you are unable to attend either of these clinics, the Big Spring branch will meet again on May 23, August 22 and November 7. The Midland clinics will be May 28, August 27 and November 21.
