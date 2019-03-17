Jeanine Pirro’s show not on Fox lineup, week after Omar comments

In this Jan. 28, 2015 file photo, Jeanine Pirro attends the HBO Documentary Series premiere of "THE JINX: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst" in New York. Pirro has pleaded guilty to driving 95 mph in a 65 mph zone. Authorities previously said that a state trooper clocked Pirro’s Cadillac going 119 mph on Route 17 in Nichols, New York, on Nov. 19, 2017. Pirro, who negotiated a plea deal with the Tioga County district attorney’s office has been fined $300 plus fees and has to take a defensive driving course. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)