Saturday Evening Weather Update

Good evening everyone! Hope you’re having a good start to your weekend. March Madness begins this week, but it appears our weather madness is over at least for the time being. After a week that began with thunderstorms and then a very impressive wind storm, the weather pattern this week looks relatively calm, though we might have some more in the way of rain chances to further help our drought situation!
Overnight we'll see some clouds swing in associated by a weak upper low spinning about off the coast of California. Those should clear out some by morning leading to a mostly sunny Sunday with highs creeping up into the 60s. Winds will remain light out of the east or southeast tomorrow afternoon, so not a bad day to get outside and enjoy the sunshine.
Monday will see increasing clouds as the trough makes its way east. As it does, we'll see a little bit of lift which could trigger some showers, mostly over the mountains and our southwestern counties, but a stray shower could make its way far enough east as the day goes on. Temperatures will likely take a dip with the increased cloud cover.
Tuesday looks really nice with high temperatures rebounding to the mid to upper 60s, and possibly some 70s out there. It might be a bit breezy, so not quite as pleasant as Sunday, but it does look to remain dry. That could change, however, as we go into the rest of the week. Rain chances begin to increase on Wednesday with a chance of showers in the afternoon, possibly some thunder in the mix. Models are hinting at Gulf moisture making a return late next week, with Friday looking like the best chance of some thundershowers. It doesn’t look nearly as impressive as Tuesday’s setup, but it will bear watching as we get closer. For now, have a great rest of your weekend!
