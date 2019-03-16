Saturday Evening Weather Update

Tuesday looks really nice with high temperatures rebounding to the mid to upper 60s, and possibly some 70s out there. It might be a bit breezy, so not quite as pleasant as Sunday, but it does look to remain dry. That could change, however, as we go into the rest of the week. Rain chances begin to increase on Wednesday with a chance of showers in the afternoon, possibly some thunder in the mix. Models are hinting at Gulf moisture making a return late next week, with Friday looking like the best chance of some thundershowers. It doesn’t look nearly as impressive as Tuesday’s setup, but it will bear watching as we get closer. For now, have a great rest of your weekend!