Woman in Big Bend disappears

Big Bend National Park, TX (KWES) - Maragaret Channon has been missing since Feb. 11 and her last known location was in Big Bend National Park.
Channon has blue eyes, brown hair and tattoos on her body.
Friends and family said that Channon prepared trips to visit New Orleans for Mardi Gras and Austin for South by Southwest.
Those with information that could help find Channon can call the Montgomery County Police at (936) 597-6434.
Or her mom and uncle whose numbers can be found on the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
