Watch how this happy-go-lucky rescue dog hilariously fails his agility course

Picture shows Flyball Semi Finals , (Saturday 09.03.19) the third day of Crufts 2019 at the NEC, Birmingham. For more information please contact the Press Office via: T: 020 7518 1008 / 1020 E: press.office@thekennelclub.org.uk Free for editorial use image, please credit: BeatMedia If you require a higher resolution image or you have any other photographic enquiries, please contact BeatMedia on 020 3026 3780 or email hello@beatmediagroup.co.uk