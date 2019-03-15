Watch how this happy-go-lucky rescue dog hilariously fails his agility course

It’s one of the cutest dog routine fails in dog show history.

Watch how this happy-go-lucky rescue dog hilariously fails his agility course
Picture shows Flyball Semi Finals , (Saturday 09.03.19) the third day of Crufts 2019 at the NEC, Birmingham. For more information please contact the Press Office via: T: 020 7518 1008 / 1020 E: press.office@thekennelclub.org.uk Free for editorial use image, please credit: BeatMedia If you require a higher resolution image or you have any other photographic enquiries, please contact BeatMedia on 020 3026 3780 or email hello@beatmediagroup.co.uk
March 15, 2019 at 10:30 AM CDT - Updated March 15 at 10:49 AM

Author: Adrianna Rodríguez

Published: 10:10 AM EDT March 15, 2019

Updated: 10:10 AM EDT March 15, 2019

No matter how much a trainer spends time with his or her canine, a dog ultimately has a mind of its own and no dog has made that more evident than Kratu at Crufts.

The lovable rescue dog was the highlight of this year’s Crufts, an annula dog show held by the Kennel Club in Birmingham, England.

His agility course went viral when he decided to ignore his dog routine and take a more creative route throughout the course.

According to an interview Crufts had with owner Tessa Eagle Swan, Kratu is Carpathian cross Moritic, a guarding breed in Romania.

“Sometimes Kratu can do [agility] very well, other times he likes to do it his way,” Swan said. “You never know with him which way he is going to go!”

Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.