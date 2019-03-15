Ward Memorial Hospital offers free ‘Lunch and Learn’ seminar on colorectal cancer

MONAHANS, TX (KWES) - The Ward Memorial Hospital will hold a free Lunch and Learn Seminar to help residents better understand the basics of the colorectal cancer Wednesday March 20, from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m..
Colorectal cancer remains one of the most common forms of cancer in the nation.
The event will inform attendees about risks, screenings, and treatments of this common form of cancer.
If you are interested in this seminar, the hospital asks you RSVP by calling 432-943-2511.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.