Ward Memorial Hospital offers free ‘Lunch and Learn’ seminar on colorectal cancer

Colorectal cancer remains one of the most common forms of cancer in the nation.

(Source: Ward Memorial Hospital/Facebook)
By Victor Blanco | March 15, 2019 at 5:21 AM CDT - Updated March 15 at 5:21 AM

MONAHANS, TX (KWES) - The Ward Memorial Hospital will hold a free Lunch and Learn Seminar to help residents better understand the basics of the colorectal cancer Wednesday March 20, from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m..

The event will inform attendees about risks, screenings, and treatments of this common form of cancer.

If you are interested in this seminar, the hospital asks you RSVP by calling 432-943-2511.

Posted by Ward Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, March 13, 2019

