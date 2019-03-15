432Traffic: University, Maple to experience lane closures during asphalt patch

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The City of Odessa is warning drivers to expect lane closures starting March 17.
Contractors will be patching asphalt at the intersection of Maple and University through March 20.
Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction and Maple will be closed to side street traffic.
According to the city, barrels will go up around 6 p.m. Sunday night. Traffic will be using the north half of University on Monday and the south half on Tuesday.
The city says the barrels should be picked up by Wednesday.
