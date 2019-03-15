Texas Tech Health Science Center students begin their careers with Match Day

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Match Day ceremonies were held for fourth-year medical students of the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Friday morning at the Odessa County Club.
Approximately 20 students discovered which residency program they were matched to, a ceremony which marks the beginning their medical careers.
The local students joined those across the nation, simultaneously opening sealed envelopes containing the names of the residency program they would be joining.
“Today is a monumental day in all of our medical careers as we find out that we successfully matched into a residency,” said Joel Dennison, fourth-year medical student. “These last four years at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center have positioned us for success in this endeavor, and we are excited to take what we have learned here and apply it around the country.”
Leading up to Match Day, students visit potential residency program and rank them according to their preference, administrators with each program also conduct interviews and rank the visiting students accordingly.
The National Resident Matching Program uses an algorithm to make the final match between student and program.
