Petroleum Museum continues Family Science Night with oceanography

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Petroleum Museum will host Oceans Family Science Night Thursday, April 25 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
The museum invites families to channel their inner oceanographer as they experiment with blubber gloves, discover how sharks float, create sand slime, and experience the physics behind the tides.
The event is thanks to Chevron who made this splash into science possible.
Admission is FREE!
For more information visit pbpetro.org or call 432-683-4403.
Museum Members enjoy the added bonus of early admission from 6:00 - 6:30 p.m.
