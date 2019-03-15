Oncor working to restore power to West Texan residents

PERMIAN BASIN, TX (KWES) - Tuesday night’s severe weather left many without power.
“When the first storm hit on Tuesday night, we had up to about 8,000 customers being affected by this storm," said Gus Ortega, area manager for Oncor. "A majority of the storm that caused the outages was a lot of wind coming in.”
Residents in Odessa had some of the worst damage.
“Now, we’re up to about 500 customers in the Odessa area that are still out, said Ortega. "We’ve been working through the night from Tuesday until now to get the power back on. We have additional crews coming in from our southeast region and we also have some crews from Brownwood coming into help us and assist us.”
Not only did it turn off the lights in local metro areas, but it affected the Permian Basin.
“It’s also scattered through West Texas, not one particular area as far as close to the boundary of New Mexico," said Ortega. "We still have several outages out there still pending and then of course, lots of surrounding, Monahans, Crane, Andrews up to Sweetwater.”
After assessing the damage, crews are starting the repair process.
“Most of the troubleshooting from the storm is almost done so now is getting back to the work to try and get the replacement of the poles, replacement of the equipment caused by the storm,” said Ortega.
It’s hard to get every situation fixed at the same time because there’s only so many bodies.
“In some cases, you know, we can’t get our equipment, our trucks, our equipment to set poles, carrying transformers in, but we have to carry by hand, so it’s sometimes that we have to dig a hole," said Ortega. "We have to dig it by hand so of course that takes a lot of time.”
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.