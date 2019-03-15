Morning Weather Update, from Meteorologist Dylan Smith

Happy Friday! Last night, we had a cold front move through the area. This brought colder temperatures into the area. You will want to have those heavy coats as you walk out the door this morning. We are expecting starting temperature to be in the mid to lower 30s and to warm up into the mid to lower 50s by this afternoon. Tomorrow, we are looking for similar conditions with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s. There is a small chance for some cold rain/snow mix for areas of southeastern New Mexico throughout tomorrow morning, but not much accumulation is expected at this time.
Sunday is when we are expecting to start warming up again. On this day, we are anticipating morning temperatures to be in the mid to upper 30s and to warm into the lower 60s by that afternoon. This warming trend is expecting to continue through the work week. Monday, we are expecting morning temperatures to start in the upper 30s and to warm into the lower 60s again. We are seeing a chance for some showers for our higher elevations again on this day. Be sure to stay updated with us on Sunday night so we can give you the newest information at that time. For this weekend, be sure you are dressing warmly in the morning.
