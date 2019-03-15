Morning Weather Update, from Meteorologist Dylan Smith

Sunday is when we are expecting to start warming up again. On this day, we are anticipating morning temperatures to be in the mid to upper 30s and to warm into the lower 60s by that afternoon. This warming trend is expecting to continue through the work week. Monday, we are expecting morning temperatures to start in the upper 30s and to warm into the lower 60s again. We are seeing a chance for some showers for our higher elevations again on this day. Be sure to stay updated with us on Sunday night so we can give you the newest information at that time. For this weekend, be sure you are dressing warmly in the morning.