Implosion of The Building of the Southwest set for March 16

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Building of the Southwest on 310 W. Texas Ave., is set to be demolished by implosion Saturday, March 16. The implosion will start at 8 a.m. and is predicted to end by noon.
But as far as the roads, the surrounding nine blocks bound by Ohio Avenue to the north, Loraine Street to the east, Wall Street to the south and Marienfeld Street to the west, will be blocked off for the communities safety starting at 11 p.m. on March 15.
The community is advised to avoid that area during the demolition and find an alternative route.
