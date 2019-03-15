Humane Society of Odessa hosts 3rd Annual BBQ Cookoff-Fundraiser

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The Humane Society of Odessa is preparing for their third annual BBQ Cookoff-Fundraiser, held Sat. April 6 at Woody’s Lounge located at 2704 N. Dixie.
The organization is looking for 20 local barbecue enthusiasts to show off their chicken, brisket, or pork rib recipes.
If you would like to participate, entry forms are available at www.odessahumanesociety.org, judging begins at 1 p.m. that Saturday.
The event also boasts a specialty Bloody Mary drink, prizes and a silent auction.
The HSO also welcomes volunteers to assist. To sign up, the organization asks you fill out their form and bring it with you.
For more information call DeAnn Wilson 432-425-2416 for info.
