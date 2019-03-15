19 great St. Patrick’s Day deals for 2019

Happy St. Patrick’s Day 2019! In addition to wearing green, my goal is to save you as much green as humanly possible.One of my favorite things about St. Patrick’s Day — compared to PI Day — is is that rather than merchants reserving all of their offers for one specific day, St. Patrick’s Day deals and freebies typically run for several days.With St. Patrick’s Day 2019 falling on Sunday, you have the benefit of enjoying most of the bargains listed below all weekend long.And a reminder, you can make every day feel like lucky St. Patrick’s Day with the best hand-picked deals right here on DEALBOSS. You also can always join our email list for instant alerts when prices drop. Happy Savings!