Gambino family crime boss fatally shot outside New York home

Police work near the scene where an alleged leader of the Gambino crime family was shot and killed in the Staten Island borough of New York, Thursday, March 14, 2019. Francesco "Franky Boy" Cali, 53, was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his body at his home Wednesday night. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (Seth Wenig)
March 15, 2019

Author: Associated Press

March 14, 2019

Updated: 10:03 AM EDT March 14, 2019

A man with reported ties to organized crime has been shot and killed in New York City.

Police say 53-year-old Francesco “Franky Boy” Cali was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his body at his home in the Todt Hill section of Staten Island just after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Cali was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. There have been no arrests.

No other information was provided by police.

The last crime family boss to be shot in New York City was Paul Castellano. The Gambino crime boss was assassinated outside Sparks Steakhouse in Manhattan in 1985.

