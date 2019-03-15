Evening Weather with Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

We are tracking a weak low pressure system that will track through the area on Saturday. There's not a ton of moisture with this system, so rain chances will be low for Midland-Odessa as most of the Permian basin will stay dry, with only some increased cloud cover to show for it. Areas in SE New Mexico will have a bit higher precip chance, with a few snow showers mixing in with the rain at times, especially in the Guadalupe Mountains. Even so, impacts from this are expected to be very little to none, as there is just not much moisture to work with, and it likely won't be cold enough for snow to stick to the ground.