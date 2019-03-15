Evening Weather with Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

A cool and sunny day out there today across West Texas and SE New Mexico, and it will make for a rather chilly night. So if you plan on going out on this Friday night, the coat will not be a bad idea with temperatures falling into the 30s once again.
We are tracking a weak low pressure system that will track through the area on Saturday. There's not a ton of moisture with this system, so rain chances will be low for Midland-Odessa as most of the Permian basin will stay dry, with only some increased cloud cover to show for it. Areas in SE New Mexico will have a bit higher precip chance, with a few snow showers mixing in with the rain at times, especially in the Guadalupe Mountains. Even so, impacts from this are expected to be very little to none, as there is just not much moisture to work with, and it likely won't be cold enough for snow to stick to the ground.
Sunny skies will return Sunday and we will start a slight warming trend through next week, with temperatures reaching the upper 60s and low 70s by the end of the week. We’re watching for the possibility of showers and storms by Thursday and Friday. It appears these won’t be as significant as the storms this past Tuesday, but we will update you with any changes.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.