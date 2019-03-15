‘Doggy day trips’ program gives ACS dogs a break from the shelter

ACS Live Release Supervisor Candace Harrington said the program will help pets. “Dogs love spending time with us and they’re cool if it’s a quick walk around the park, crashing out on the couch or a coffee run,” she said. “This new initiative gives us insights into our shelter dogs and lets residents meet some of San Antonio’s most eligible hang out buddies. It’s a win-win and we think it will, ultimately, see more dogs in homes.”