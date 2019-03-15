Broadcast, radio enthusiasts prepare for 64th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Hamfest

Broadcast, radio enthusiasts prepare for 64th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Hamfest
(Source: 64th Annual St. Patrick's Day Hamfest)
March 15, 2019 at 1:18 PM CDT - Updated March 15 at 1:18 PM

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The 64th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Hamfest and ARRL West Texas Section Convention is coming to the MLK Community Center March 16.

The event, hosted by the Midland Amateur Radio Club, will have a number of prizes.

  • The pre-registration prize is an MFJ 259C Antenna Analyzer
  • 1st Grand Prize is an Elecraft KX2 Transceiver w/MH3 Mic
  • 2nd Grand Prize is a Heil ProSet Elite 6 Headset
  • 3rd Grand Prize is an Astron SS-30M Power Supply

In addition to their normal hamfest prizes, there will be a raffle for an Elecraft K3S transceiver with MH4 microphone. A maximum of 300 tickets will be sold.

The Midland Amateur Radio Club is raffling an Elecraft K3S 100 watt HF transceiver with MH-4 hand mic. (Source: 64th Annual St. Patrick's Day Hamfest)
The Midland Amateur Radio Club is raffling an Elecraft K3S 100 watt HF transceiver with MH-4 hand mic. (Source: 64th Annual St. Patrick's Day Hamfest)

For more information or to buy tickets, visit hamfest.w5qgg.org.

Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.