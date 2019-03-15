Applications for MISD Early Childhood Program available

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Parents interested in the MISD Early Childhood Program can begin applying on March 18.
Packets for the 2019-2020 PreK school year can picked up from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during school days
Upon pick-up at the MISD’s Central Administration building, documentation and an appointment will be scheduled for the family.
This determines eligibility and enrollment for potential students.
The program are designed for:
- Children turning four years old on or before Sept. 1, 2019
- Children living within MISD’s School District
Eligible students will attend classes on campuses at local neighborhood elementary schools.
Applicants must meet ONE of these eligibility criteria:
- Children from low income family or receive public aid
- Children with limited verbal or reading comprehension of the English language
- Children who were or are in foster care
- Children in active military family
- Children whose parents were injured or have past away while serving in the military
- Homeless children
- Children who have received a Star Texas Award
Contact MISD Early Childhood at 432-240-1530 with questions.
