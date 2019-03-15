Applications for MISD Early Childhood Program available

MISD Early Childhood Program
By Madelaine Perrault | March 15, 2019 at 4:50 PM CDT - Updated March 15 at 5:42 PM

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Parents interested in the MISD Early Childhood Program can begin applying on March 18.

Packets for the 2019-2020 PreK school year can picked up from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during school days

Upon pick-up at the MISD’s Central Administration building, documentation and an appointment will be scheduled for the family.

This determines eligibility and enrollment for potential students.

The program are designed for:

  • Children turning four years old on or before Sept. 1, 2019
  • Children living within MISD’s School District

Eligible students will attend classes on campuses at local neighborhood elementary schools.

Applicants must meet ONE of these eligibility criteria:

  • Children from low income family or receive public aid
  • Children with limited verbal or reading comprehension of the English language
  • Children who were or are in foster care
  • Children in active military family
  • Children whose parents were injured or have past away while serving in the military
  • Homeless children
  • Children who have received a Star Texas Award

Contact MISD Early Childhood at 432-240-1530 with questions.

