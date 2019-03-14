Youth group deliver show appreciation for local law enforcement

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Thursday and Friday morning, the Oneeighty youth group of Odessa Christian Faith Center will deliver tubs full of snack food items to local law enforcement and fire stations.
For the tenth year in a row, the groups will stop at the Odessa Police Department, Ector County Sherriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, the TABC, the Youth Detention Center and to all of the Ector County Fire Stations.
The church says they participate in this event every Spring Break to show appreciation to Law Enforcement Officers and Fire Fighters for all they do to keep our community safe.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.