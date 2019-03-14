Morning Weather Update from, Meteorologist Dylan Smith

Good morning! We are finally starting to see some of the high wind speeds from yesterday starting to die down. Today, we are expecting starting temperatures to be in the low 40s and to warm up into the lower 60s by this afternoon. We still are seeing a High Wind Warning for our higher elevations until around 10 AM today. This means that, these areas could still see wind speeds of 35 to 55 MPH and gust from 70 to 80 MPH. For the rest of us, we are looking at seeing wind speeds today from the west at 10 to 20 MPH. Tomorrow, we are expecting temperatures to be in the lower 30s in the morning and to be in the mid 50s by the afternoon. It will be a good day to have a heavy jacket, especially if you work outside.