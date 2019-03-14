Lori Loughlin’s daughter loses Sephora deal over college bribery scheme

Authorities say the social media star’s parents took part in a bribery scheme to get her into college.

Lori Loughlin’s daughter loses Sephora deal over college bribery scheme
In this Feb. 28, 2019 file photo, actress Lori Loughlin poses with her daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli, left, at the 2019 'An Unforgettable Evening' in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press | March 14, 2019 at 5:54 PM CDT - Updated March 14 at 5:54 PM

Cosmetics company Sephora says it’s dropping its social-media relationship with actress Lori Loughlin’s daughter after her parents were charged in a bribery scheme to get her into college.

Paris-based Sephora says in a statement Thursday that after reviewing the developments, the company has ended its partnership with 19-year-old Olivia Jade Giannulli “effective immediately.”

Giannulli is a social media star with millions of followers and frequently pushes products online.

Her father is fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, and her parents are among 50 people arrested in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal.

Prosecutors allege the couple paid $500,000 to have their two daughters labeled as crew-team recruits at the University of Southern California, even though neither is a rower.

In this Feb. 28, 2019 file photo, actress Lori Loughlin poses with her daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli, left, at the 2019 'An Unforgettable Evening' in Beverly Hills, Calif.
In this Feb. 28, 2019 file photo, actress Lori Loughlin poses with her daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli, left, at the 2019 'An Unforgettable Evening' in Beverly Hills, Calif. (KIIITV)

Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.