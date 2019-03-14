From inmate to business owner: Midland chef shares her story of triumph with Texas Country Reporter

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Wednesday, Bob and Kelli Phillips brought their crew to spotlight one lucky Midland resident.
The Texas Country Reporter visited Chef Meleka McGee to tell how she went from prison inmate to business owner at Electric Flava.
“One thing led to another, I found story, after story, after story and I thought this is an incredible story of how this woman has overcome what she’s been through and look at where she is now, and where she could possibly be in the future,” said Kelli.
Meleka was nearly brought to tears sharing her tale, but luckily her mother, Sue McGee, was there to show her love and support.
“I’m glad she turned her life around for her and her daughter,” said Sue. “I am very proud of her.”
Bob and Kelli were eager to visit Midland and say this area has always been close to their hearts.
“When we syndicated this show, almost 30 years ago, this market was one of the first areas to take our show, and so we’ve always had a great fondness. And these are the real salt of the earth people, and we just love them, we love everybody out here,” said Bob.
Unfortunately, to see their full story you will have to wait until May, but if you have a story TCR may be interested in, Bob and Kelli encourage viewers to send their ideas.
If you are interested in learning more on Chef Meleka, find her on social media or at ElectricFlavaSpice.com.
