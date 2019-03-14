Houston philanthropist Lester Smith has died at age 76

HOUSTON — Houston Philanthropist Lester Smith died at his home Thursday morning, his spokeswoman confirms.
He was 76 years old.
Smith was a three-time cancer survivor and received a double lung transplant in 2016.
Born in Wharton, “Smith was one of Houston’s most loved and generous citizens, contributing more than $150 million to support numerous organizations most notably Baylor College of Medicine, Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation, Harris County Hospital District Foundation, Holocaust Museum Houston, March of Dimes, Seven Acres, Stages Repertory Theatre, and Texas Children’s Hospital,” read a statement from The Lester & Sue Smith Foundation.
A second-generation Texas oilman, "his core philosophy, 'to whom much is given, much is expected,' drove his life-long passion for giving, touching millions of lives, leaving an indelible mark on our city and world," stated his foundation.
Smith is survived by his wife Sue Smith, his children Stuart Smith and his wife Limor; daughter Shelly Hendry and her husband Brian, and seven grandchildren.
Services have not been announced.
