Head for the Cure brings 5K Run and Walk to Midland

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Head for the Cure is coming to Midland for a 5K run and walk on Saturday, March 23 at Midland College.
Registration on the day of the race will begin at 7:15 a.m., with the race beginning at 8 a.m.
The Head for the Cure organization benefits brain cancer awareness. It aims to inspire hope in brain cancer patients along with any loved ones supporting a patient.
The organization also helps fund brain cancer research through the Brain Tumor Trials Collaborative, part of the National Institute of Health.
There will be advanced packet pickups, so participants can avoid lines on the day of the race, at Homewood Suites on 1401 Tradewinds BLVD. between 2 and 6 p.m. on Friday, March 22.
Events taking place in tandem with the 5K will include a kid’s fun run beginning at 9:15 a.m. and “Keeping the Faith” awards at 9:30 a.m. along with the awards for the race itself.
The “Keeping the Faith” awards pay tribute to those currently battling brain tumors or brain tumor survivors, the nominations can be submitted by loved ones of the patient.
Head for the Cure was formed in 2003, has held 5K’s in over 100 cities, and has raised over 10 million dollars in total.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.