Evening Weather with Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

The storms and the damaging winds from the last two days are over, and we can relax and enjoy the sunshine today! Temperatures have been a few degrees cooler today, but I think we'll all taker those slightly cooler temps instead of the windstorm from yesterday. We are anticipating a weak cold front to make its way through the area by tomorrow morning, but it looks like we sill stay dry.
It will make for a chilly start to your Friday with some ares in the northern Permian Basin and SE New Mexico starting off below freezing. Temperatures will stay cool through the day, as highs rise generally into the 50s under mostly sunny skies. A weak disturbance from the Pacific will affect the area Saturday. It will bring a slight chance of rain, possibly mixing with a bit of snow in SE New Mexico by Saturday night. A few flakes are also possible in the northern Permian Basin, but Midland-Odessa look to stay dry. Impacts from winter weather are expected to be very little to none at all.
We’ll see rising temperatures into the beginning of next week, as highs rise into the low 60s by Monday and the upper 60s by the middle of the week. We should see plenty of sunshine with only very slight rain chances expected during this time.
