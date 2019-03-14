Evening Weather with Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

It will make for a chilly start to your Friday with some ares in the northern Permian Basin and SE New Mexico starting off below freezing. Temperatures will stay cool through the day, as highs rise generally into the 50s under mostly sunny skies. A weak disturbance from the Pacific will affect the area Saturday. It will bring a slight chance of rain, possibly mixing with a bit of snow in SE New Mexico by Saturday night. A few flakes are also possible in the northern Permian Basin, but Midland-Odessa look to stay dry. Impacts from winter weather are expected to be very little to none at all.