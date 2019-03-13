Xcel Energy wind outage updates in New Mexico and Texas

Texas/New Mexico (KWES) - As of 3 p.m. Xcel Energy outage reports indicate more than 40,000 customers from Texas to New Mexico are without power.
More than 22,000 customers make up the Texas Panhandle including Canadian, Vega and Cactus.
Across the region poles and wires are down. Restoration efforts have begun for 850 locations.
High winds persisting in the area can make it difficult to get lines running and cause further damage.
Be aware of downed lines because they could still be energized. Keep your distance and do not touch them.
To report outages or downed lines contact 1-800-895-1999 or submit a report at xcelenergy.com.
