Worker falls to his death at Epcot

Deputies responded Tuesday evening to the Walt Disney World park.

By Andrew Krietz | March 12, 2019 at 9:24 PM CDT - Updated March 12 at 9:24 PM

ORLANDO, Fla. — A worker fell and died at Walt Disney World's Epcot, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a reported industrial accident around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday and found a man had fallen to his death, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

He was pronounced dead by the Reedy Creek Fire Department.

There are no signs of foul play, deputies say, and an investigation is ongoing.

