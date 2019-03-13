2019 Rock Hall induction ceremony: Harry Styles, Trent Reznor among special guest presenters

CLEVELAND — It’s definitely going to be a star-studded night when the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame honors its 2019 class of inductees later this month.
Here’s who will be presenting for each of this year’s seven inductees:
- Harry Styles presenting for Stevie Nicks
- Brian May of Queen presenting for Def Leppard
- Janelle Monáe presenting for Janet Jackson
- Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails presenting for The Cure
- David Byrne presenting for Radiohead
- John Taylor & Simon Le Bon of Duran Duran presenting for Roxy Music
- Susanna Hoffs of The Bangles presenting for The Zombies
The ceremony is taking place at the Barclays Center in New York on Friday, March 29.
WKYC.com will offer extensive induction night coverage with live updates throughout the ceremony on our Web site and social media platforms.
An edited version of the induction ceremony will air on HBO at a later date.
Cleveland will host the inductions again in 2020.