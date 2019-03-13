Odessa Fire Department reminds public of the importance of smoke, carbon monoxide detectors

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - With the recent time change, fire departments around the nation are reminding people to check the batteries in their smoke detectors.
Without batteries, a smoke detectors can’t do its job.... saving lives.
But the Odessa Fire Department is also reminding people how important it is to also have a Carbon Monoxide detector.
The assistant fire marshal for the Odessa Fire Department said that carbon monoxide is a “silent killer” because it has no smell or warning signs.
According to the CDC, more than 20,000 people visit ERs annually and more than 4,000 people die from carbon monoxide poisoning.
The Odessa Fire Department provides smoke detectors for those who might be in need of one.
They’re able to provide these for free through a state-funded program.
Annually, the department is given a set number of alarms to pass out to citizens.
The only requirement is being a home owner; the reason for this requirement is Texas state law requires landlords to provide both smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors to its tenants.
Unlike smoke alarms, the Odessa Fire Department is unable to provide carbon monoxide detectors to the public.
There is not a state funded program available for the department to participate in.
Nonetheless, the Odessa Fire Department will install carbon monoxide detectors for those that buy them themselves.
Regardless of cost, both detectors are life saving tools that the department urges everyone to have in their homes.
Currently it is state law in Texas for residences to have both fire detectors, and carbon monoxide detectors.
