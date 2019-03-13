Morning Weather Update from, Meteorologist Dylan Smith

Good morning West Texas. I hope everyone made it through those severe storms last night. Today, we are expecting temperatures to start in the mid 40s and warm into the mid 60s by this afternoon. We are seeing closer to average temperatures this morning, but you are still going to want to have a jacket. We are going to be under a High Wind Warning throughout today and into tonight. For our higher elevations and southeastern New Mexico, this means that we are looking to see wind speeds values from 55 to 75 MPH and gusts up to 100 MPH in these areas. For the lower elevations, this means that we are likely to see wind speeds from 35 to 45 MPH this afternoon and gusts from 60 to 75 MPH. Having such high wind speeds will bring us some strong wind chill temperatures to the area throughout the day and harsh driving conditions.