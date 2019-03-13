Meteorologists, TxDOT stress severe weather preparedness

PERMIAN BASIN, TX (KWES) -Severe weather doesn’t stop the people hired to keep the public safe.
The NewsWest 9 weather team has been working around the clock in case disaster strikes.
“We constantly look at weather models, constantly getting new data in every single hour right now that tell us exactly what impacts we’re going to see, when we’re going to see them and we can pass that information along to our viewers,” said Meteorologist Anthony Franze.
When driving on roads to the safest location, make sure to slow down, especially if winds speed up.
“If you’re not comfortable, please don’t drive," said Gene Powell, public information officer with the Texas Department of Transportation. "Be aware that high winds can make debris fly across the road, so, again, slow down. Slowing down will give you more reaction time if something does blow in front of you, put more space between you and the car in front of you.”
The mission is to always keep the roads open, but drivers should be aware that hitting water at high speeds is dangerous.
“We’re always on standby when severe weather hits," said Powell. "We have any heavy rain or flooding situations, we’ll go out and block a road off if mother nature makes us do it.”
Prepare your vehicle for this kind of weather, as well.
“Your brakes need to work right; your headlights need to work right; your windshields wipers are very important when there’s rain or fog or mist or anything like that and think about other drivers as well," said Powell.
Hospitals practice their procedures to keep their staff and patients safe.
“We have certain protocols that go along with the weather warnings and weather alerts as well as imminent strikes, so all of our staff has been trained and we have pamphlets in all areas that make sure they remember what they’re supposed to doing during these events” said Amanda Everett, emergency management coordinator at Medical Center Hospital.
It’s recommended that you and your family always know what to do.
“Stay indoors, stay in your house," said Franze. "Have a severe weather plan in place, talk to your family right now before there’s severe weather comes in. Talk to your family and decide what you’re going to do when that severe weather hits, what room you’re going to go in, what interior room in your house is the safest for you.”
