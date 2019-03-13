Evening Weather from Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

We had severe thunderstorms and even a few tornadoes across West Texas and SE New Mexico yesterday, but we made it through, and now we have bright blue skies overhead for your Wednesday. But it's not all sunshine and rainbows...we're experiences very strong winds today that could range from 30-50 mph sustained in the Permian Basin with some gusts up to 65 mph. The Guadalupe Mountains are expecting some wind gusts over 100 mph!
These are some serious winds, so anchor down or bring anything inside that you don't want to blow away. Be careful traveling, as blowing dust may cause reduced visibility. The strong winds may also cause vehicles to sway a bit, especially high profile vehicles on N/S oriented roads. Wind speeds will be strong all day, before slowing dying down overnight to a more reasonable 10-20 mph by Thursday morning.
We’re looking at a pretty nice day setting up on Thursday with bright sunny skies. Morning lows will start out in the upper 30s and low 40s before warming up into the upper 50s and low 60s. Cooler weather is expected Friday and Saturday as lows fall into the mid 30s and highs only reach the mid 50s. There is a slight chance of rain Saturday, but significant impacts are not expected.
