Evening Weather from Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

We had severe thunderstorms and even a few tornadoes across West Texas and SE New Mexico yesterday, but we made it through, and now we have bright blue skies overhead for your Wednesday. But it's not all sunshine and rainbows...we're experiences very strong winds today that could range from 30-50 mph sustained in the Permian Basin with some gusts up to 65 mph. The Guadalupe Mountains are expecting some wind gusts over 100 mph!